Steve Harvey Opens Up About His Shocking Email To Staff

Steve Harvey set the Internet on fire earlier this week after a harsh email he sent to his staff leaked online.

Many thought that the host’s tone and approach in the memo was rude and uncalled for. However, Harvey is speaking out about the letter, in which he told staff not to “ambush” him in the hallways of The Steve Harvey Show talk show. He told ET, “I could not find a way to walk from the stage to my dressing room, to sit in my makeup chair, to walk from my dressing room to the stage or to just sit and have lunch without somebody just walking in. I’ve always had a policy where, you know, you can come and talk to me — so many people are great around here, but some of them just started taking advantage of it.”

The legendary comedian explained, “Look man, I’m in my makeup chair, they walk in the room. I’m having lunch, they walk in, they don’t knock. I’m in the hallway, I’m getting ambushed by people with friends that come to the show and having me sign this and do this. I just said, ‘Wait a minute.’ And in hindsight, I probably should’ve handled it a little bit differently.” Harvey says the email was in no way meant to disrespect anyone. He claims he sent the email “asking everyone to simply honor and respect” his privacy.

He continued, “If you come out of your house, you don’t want anybody on your porch waiting on you. You walk to your car, you don’t want people bothering you on your way to your car. Everybody wants the freedom to be able to move around. I just didn’t want to be in this prison anymore where I had to be in this little room, scared to go out and take a breath of fresh air without somebody approaching me, so I wrote the letter. I don’t apologize about the letter, but it’s kind of crazy what people who took this thing and ran, man. I appreciate you asking me.”

As we reported, Harvey was adamant that his employees adhere to his new rules going into the next season of The Steve Harvey Show, which will now be taped in Los Angeles.

