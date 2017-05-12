Who Will Slay Next? Fashion’s Freshman Class

When it comes to slaying on the red carpet and Instagram, there are a few celebrities who instantly come to mind: Rihanna, Zendaya and Tracee Ellis Ross to name a few. But we’ve been paying closer attention to fashion’s next slayers like Yara Shahidi and Malia Obama to name a couple, and even a few dapper men who we’ll watching throughout the rest of the year, during Fashion Week and into award season. Introducing 17 stylish stars of 2017, we present to you the Fashion Freshman Class.

Yara Shahidi

Yara Shahidi, who we’ve grown to love as oldest daughter Zoey Johnson on Blackish, has been slaying on red carpets left and right in recent months. She knows how to rock a pantsuit like no other, and her Gucci ensemble styled by Jason Bolden at the MTV Movie Awards was fire!

Malia Obama

Former first daughter Malia Obama has been heating up the New York City streets during her gap year before attending Harvard University. While during her internship with film producer Harvey Weinstein, Obama’s chic street style has been getting attention all over Instagram.

#MaliaObama is the only intern we know who can totally rock a $425 #AlexanderWang shirt dress 🔥🔥🔥 Click the link in our bio for Malia's #fashionstory #fashiongoals #stylegoals #inspiration A post shared by Yahoo Canada Style (@yahoostyleca) on May 3, 2017 at 12:02pm PDT

Aja Naomi King

How to Get Away with Murder’s Aja Naomi King is pretty stylish both on and off-screen. From Miu Miu dresses to Louboutin heels, King has been heating up the red carpet scene.

Ok here is the whole outfit. I LOVE this top and skirt from @toni_maticevski !!! Heels @louboutinworld Jewels @annesisteron Styling @taraswennen Make Up @brandyallen Hair @tiffdoeshair #ellewih A post shared by Aja King (@ajanaomi_king) on Oct 25, 2016 at 7:56am PDT

Jasmine Sanders

Model Jasmine Sanders, who’s dating host Terrence J and is known on Instagram as “Golden Barbie,” has been making a stylish statement all over her Instagram, and most recently in a Balmain dress at the MTV Movie Awards.

I don't come to play I come to slay! 💣 #OOTD Dress- @vatanika_official Shoes- @schutzoficial Stylist – @missjilljacobs A post shared by Jasmine Sanders (@golden_barbie) on May 7, 2017 at 12:07pm PDT

Bryshere “Yazz” Gray

We love Bryshere Gray as Hakeem Lyon on Empire, but Gray is also known as the music artist Yazz to his fans, and Bryshere to his friends and family. From his stylish looks to his sexy stylish pics, Gray has been keeping his Instagram feed hot.

The start of a blessed week… Don't let your spirits get you down think positive 😊 #BlackBoyJoy A post shared by Y A Z Z ™ (@yazzthegreatest) on Mar 13, 2017 at 12:01pm PDT

🎬 #BlessUp A post shared by Y A Z Z ™ (@yazzthegreatest) on Feb 11, 2017 at 11:30am PST

Teyana Taylor

Since Kanye West’s video “Fade” was released, singer and dancer Teyana Taylor has been the talk of the town. Her bangin’ bod is #bodygoals, and she’s been making a stylish splash all over the globe and social media.

Skai Jackson

Disney star Skai Jackson is only 15, but she’s already making heads turn with her fashionable outfits. From red carpets to her street style, we’ve been loving Jackson’s outfits lately.

Yvonne Orji

We know Nigerian-American actress Yvonne Orji as the stylish lawyer Molly on Insecure, but she’s just as chic in real life, too! On Instagram, she’s been showing off her fashionable looks by African-inspired brands like OFUURE and DpiperTwins.

Jaden Smith

Will and Jada Pinkett Smith’s son Jaden Smith has made quite the name for himself in Hollywood, and he’s been rocking stylish streetwear all over his Instagram.

Ebonee Davis

Model Ebonee Davis, who recently did a TED talk on racism in the fashion industry, has been making quit the stir on fashion blogs and social media in recent months.

We’re totally loving her stylish ‘fits!

A kiss from a rose 🌹#GhanaToTheWorld 🌍 A post shared by ebonee davis (@eboneedavis) on Dec 1, 2016 at 7:39am PST

https://www.instagram.com/p/BM6WhXYjdbb/?taken-by=eboneedavis

11. Michelle Williams

Michelle Williams of Destiny’s Child has recently been showing off some super stylish looks on red carpets and all over her Instagram, and we’re so here for it! Williams, who’s been working with stylist J. Bolin, has been wearing everything from stylish dresses and suits to African-inspired looks.

Amandla Stenberg

18-year-old actress Amandla Stenberg who’s starring in the upcoming movie, Everything, Everything, just dropped her first solo single, “Let My Baby Stay.” Stenberg also recently made a hair transformation with her blonde buzz cut, and has made quite the style transition rocking everything from Chanel to Marc Jacobs.

Da big night!! A post shared by amandla (@amandlastenberg) on May 7, 2017 at 9:13pm PDT

Chance the Rapper

Chicago-based artist Chance the Rapper is rarely seen without his ubiquitous “3” baseball cap, which is homage to his third mixtape, Coloring Book. He usually styles the cap with fashionable outfits, from casual ones like overalls (what other man can rock overalls?!) to best dressed looks such as tuxes.

Selah Marley

Lauryn Hill’s daughter is only 18 and stands at just 5’3”, but she is making a name for herself on the modeling scene by already appearing in Kanye West’s Yeezy Season 5 and walking the runway for Chanel. It’s safe to say the fashion darling, who told Vogue she loves “mixing tomboy with sexy,” will soon be inspiring our style!

tru A post shared by SELAH (@selahmarley) on Mar 27, 2017 at 3:11pm PDT

Paloma Elesser

Plus size model Paloma Elesser has been featured on Vogue and W, and even done campaigns for fashion brands like ASOS. Elesser, who’s also one of makeup guru Pat McGrath’s social media muses, is showing the curvy girls how to look effortlessly stylish.

she tide ~ A post shared by Paloma Elsesser (@palomija) on Mar 21, 2017 at 3:47pm PDT

16 & 17. Chloe x Halle

Beyoncé’s protégé’s and sisters Chloe and Halle Bailey make up the R&B duo, Chloe x Halle. In magazine features and events like Tina Lawson’s Wearable Art Gala, these sisters are making a stylish statement on the scene.

we hope everyone's having a lovely Easter! 🐣💕🌻 A post shared by chloe x halle (@chloeandhalle) on Apr 16, 2017 at 3:39pm PDT

DON’T MISS:

Slay Like Bey: 4 Branding Tips We Learned From Beyoncé’s Career

Yara Shahidi Gets Accepted To ALL The Schools Where She Applied

HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Skai Jackson Rocks Emerald At ‘Power Rangers’ Premiere