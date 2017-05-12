GET THE LOOK: Be Gorgeous In Green Like Samira Wiley For Date Night

Former
Orange Is The New Black‘s star Samira Wiley stepped out to Netflix‘s FYSEE event in Beverly Hills, California. She wore a one-shoulder, jade green dress. Black Halo
Source: Tibrina Hobson / Getty
Accompanied by wife
Lauren Morelli
, they enjoyed dinner at the event. We loved this vibrant, green dress, that is so on trend for this season (and is pantone’s color of the year). We show you how to get the look, whether you want to splurge, spend, or save!
SPLURGE
Get the look, just like Samira! You can buy this Black Halo $345.00
Carys One Shoulder Crepe Dress.
SPEND
Look like money without spending a lot of it. This $64.00 cold shoulder
Ginger Fizz Wrap Front Dress with an Asymmetric Hem is perfect for a spring night out. Make this look work appropriate with this $67.00 ASOS Wiggle Dress with Split Front.
SAVE
Save with this
Silence + Noise Slinky Ruched Strapless Midi Dress that’s currently on sale for $19.99. The ruching will be forgiving to any problem areas on your mid-section. Get into this off the shoulder number as well by Fashion Nova for only $23.99.
