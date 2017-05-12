News & Gossip
Ciara Shares Daughter’s Growing Shoe Collection

Ciara is setting up her new daughter to be a baby fashionista.

Ciara is giving us another peek into life with her new daughter.

We have yet to see little Sienna Princess Wilson, but Ciara is wasting no time making sure her baby girl is fashion forward.

The R&B siren shared a shot of Sienna’s growing shoe collection. And its clear from the pic that CiCi is going to have plenty of fun dressing up her Princess in lots and lots of pink.


This comes a little more than week after Ciara shared the very warm welcome her daughter had received.


