Explosive Fight Footage Of Peter Thomas & Matt Jordan Hits The Net

Peter Thomas and Matt Jordan getting into an intense fight at Charlotte’s Power 98 FM studio has hit the net.Footage of
Chile, dis tew much.
Apparently, Peter and Matt agreed to meet and talk about the recently-wrapped season of ‘RHOA’ and accusations Peter and Todd convinced Matt to seek $10,000 from Kenya. Things went awry when Matt rushed Peter, who then defended himself.
StraightFromTheA obtained video of the altercation. According to their report, Peter had a box cutter in his pocket. Matt tried to block the footage from but being released but alas, here we are.
