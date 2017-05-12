Explosive Fight Footage Of Peter Thomas & Matt Jordan Hits The Net

Footage ofgetting into an intense fight at Charlotte’s Power 98 FM studio has hit the net.

Apparently, Peter and Matt agreed to meet and talk about the recently-wrapped season of ‘RHOA’ and accusations Peter and Todd convinced Matt to seek $10,000 from Kenya. Things went awry when Matt rushed Peter, who then defended himself.

StraightFromTheA obtained video of the altercation. According to their report, Peter had a box cutter in his pocket. Matt tried to block the footage from but being released but alas, here we are.

Chile, dis tew much.

RELATED STORIES:

The ‘RHOA’ Aftermath: Kenya Moore Speaks Out About The Reunion Special That Had Everyone Talking

Tea Talk Episode 9: Peter Thomas’ Drunk Shenanigans, Mila J’s New EP & Kendall Kyndall Exclusive Interview

Also On 93.9 WKYS: