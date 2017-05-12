Aaron Hernandez’s Fiancee Speaks Out For The First Time Since His Death On Dr. Phil

Just weeks after her fiance was found dead in his prison cell, Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez is speaking out about the death of Aaron Hernandez.

Hernandez, whose troubled past ultimately destroyed his promising career in the league, allegedly committed suicide while his 2013 murder case was in appeals.

But Shayanna doesn’t believe the official story, telling Dr. Phil on an upcoming episode of the daytime talk show: “Our last talk had nothing to do with suicidal thoughts.”

“I felt like we were looking so bright. We were going up a ladder to a positive direction,” Shayanna said of their relationship.

She adds that his death came as a such a surprise she didn’t believe it was real.

“I thought it was a hoax, that this was some cruel person playing a trick on me.”

The full interview will air on Dr. Phil in a two part series May 15th and 16th.

