Music
Home > Music

King B ‘Bust Down’ (NEW VIDEO)

Check it out.

Staff
Leave a comment

King B "Bust Down"

Source: Provided by @StLouisSpikeLee


This week, King B hits us with the official music video to his I Am King B 2 cut “Bust Down.”

The St. Louis rapper brings his braggadocious bars to life in this latest visual. With a gorgeous girl at his side, King B flaunts cash, jewels, and an expensive car. He dances to a catchy tune that you’re sure to get stuck in your head after one listen.

“Bust down, bust down, bust down, that’s a Rollie/Pull up and hop out the coupe, like it’s stolen/I got me a bad lil bih, that’s a foreign/I replaced my last lil bih, she was boring,” he sings holding a wad of cash to his ear.


Watch King B’s latest visual above and be sure to check out the official track listing to his tape below. The not-yet-released 13-track project also features Lil Durk, Rich the Kid, and Detroit’s own Snap Dogg.

The Greatest Rappers Of All Time (PHOTOS)

50 photos Launch gallery

The Greatest Rappers Of All Time (PHOTOS)

Continue reading The Greatest Rappers Of All Time (PHOTOS)

The Greatest Rappers Of All Time (PHOTOS)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos