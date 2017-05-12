King B ‘Bust Down’ (NEW VIDEO)

This week, King B hits us with the official music video to his I Am King B 2 cut “Bust Down.”
The St. Louis rapper brings his braggadocious bars to life in this latest visual. With a gorgeous girl at his side, King B flaunts cash, jewels, and an expensive car. He dances to a catchy tune that you’re sure to get stuck in your head after one listen.
“Bust down, bust down, bust down, that’s a Rollie/Pull up and hop out the coupe, like it’s stolen/I got me a bad lil bih, that’s a foreign/I replaced my last lil bih, she was boring,” he sings holding a wad of cash to his ear.
Watch King B’s latest visual above and be sure to check out the official track listing to his tape below. The not-yet-released 13-track project also features Lil Durk, Rich the Kid, and Detroit’s own Snap Dogg.
