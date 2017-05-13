Ledisi Debuts ‘High’ And Announces Summer Tour

has returned to bring us vibes, positivity, and love with her new single!

It’s been a minute since we’ve heard from Ledisi, and we’re so glad that she has gifted us all with the track “High.”

She brought the horns and a rolling beat for the single, which debuted on OkayPlayer.com. On the cut, Ledisi let us know that last was pretty good for her, and now she’s focusing on celebrating herself and being happy. Not a bad song to start the day with, if you ask us.



You’ll get a chance to hear the song live later this month as Ledisi hits the road with Maxwell for blackSummers’ Tour ’17. Her run kicks off May 23 in Nashville before heading to Virginia Beach and Atlantic City before wrapping up in San Diego on June 23.

Check out a full list of tour dates below.

Ledisi Tour Dates (with Maxwell)

05/23/17 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena

05/24/17 Greenville, SC Bon Secours Wellness Arena

05/26/17 Raleigh, NC Red Hat Amphitheater

05/27/17 Virginia Beach, VA Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

05/28/17 Atlantic City, NJ Borgata Resort Spa & Casino–Event Center*

05/30/17 Kettering, OH Fraze Pavilion*

06/01/17 North Little Rock, AR Verizon Arena*

06/02/17 Biloxi, MS Beau Rivage Resort & Casino

06/03/17 Baton Rouge, LA River Center

06/04/17 Chattanooga, TN Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Auditorium

06/06/17 Columbia, SC Colonial Life Arena

06/08/17 Newark, NJ The Prudential Center

06/09/17 Mashantucket, CT The Grand Theater at Foxwoods Casino

06/10/17 Nassau, NY Nassau Coliseum

06/13/17 Southaven, MS Landers Center

06/15/17 Toledo, OH Huntington Center

06/16/17 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena

06/17/17 Milwaukee, WI Riverside Theatre

06/20/17 Kent, WA Showare Center

06/22/17 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center

06/23/17 San Diego, CA Valley View Casino Arena

