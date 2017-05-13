Ledisi Debuts ‘High’ And Announces Summer Tour

Ledisi has returned to bring us vibes, positivity, and love with her new single!
It’s been a minute since we’ve heard from Ledisi, and we’re so glad that she has gifted us all with the track “High.”
She brought the horns and a rolling beat for the single, which debuted on OkayPlayer.com. On the cut, Ledisi let us know that last was pretty good for her, and now she’s focusing on celebrating herself and being happy. Not a bad song to start the day with, if you ask us.
You’ll get a chance to hear the song live later this month as Ledisi hits the road with Maxwell for blackSummers’ Tour ’17. Her run kicks off May 23 in Nashville before heading to Virginia Beach and Atlantic City before wrapping up in San Diego on June 23.
Check out a full list of tour dates below.
Ledisi Tour Dates (with Maxwell)
05/23/17 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena
05/24/17 Greenville, SC Bon Secours Wellness Arena
05/26/17 Raleigh, NC Red Hat Amphitheater
05/27/17 Virginia Beach, VA Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
05/28/17 Atlantic City, NJ Borgata Resort Spa & Casino–Event Center*
05/30/17 Kettering, OH Fraze Pavilion*
06/01/17 North Little Rock, AR Verizon Arena*
06/02/17 Biloxi, MS Beau Rivage Resort & Casino
06/03/17 Baton Rouge, LA River Center
06/04/17 Chattanooga, TN Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Auditorium
06/06/17 Columbia, SC Colonial Life Arena
06/08/17 Newark, NJ The Prudential Center
06/09/17 Mashantucket, CT The Grand Theater at Foxwoods Casino
06/10/17 Nassau, NY Nassau Coliseum
06/13/17 Southaven, MS Landers Center
06/15/17 Toledo, OH Huntington Center
06/16/17 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena
06/17/17 Milwaukee, WI Riverside Theatre
06/20/17 Kent, WA Showare Center
06/22/17 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center
06/23/17 San Diego, CA Valley View Casino Arena
