2017 Miss USA Competition

2017 Miss USA Competition

Photo by 2017 Miss USA Competition

#TheFam
Home > #TheFam

Miss DC Is Your Back To Back Miss USA Winner And Trending For The Wrong Reasons

shermradio
Leave a comment

Last night’s Miss USA pageant ended with Miss District of Columbia being crowned champion. Not only has the DMV gone back to back as Miss USA now but also black to black.

You can see video of the victory announcement above but that wasn’t the only reason Miss DC was trending.

Miss DC was asked about her thoughts on healthcare and most of twitter had an issue with her belief that healthcare is a privilege.

In addition, Miss DC confused people with her response about feminism

Miss DC , Miss USA

Also On 93.9 WKYS:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos