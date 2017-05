Follow The Fam In The Morning: Follow @TheFamITM

In today’s Danni’s Dish, we talked about Bow Wow claiming he was responsible for Trey Songz and Chris Brown‘s career, Kevin Hart and his wife announced a new baby and Mo’Nique is ready for war with some Hollywood elites.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Check out the dish above.

Also On 93.9 WKYS: