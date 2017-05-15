Black Woman Wins Miss USA Crown

Black Woman Wins Miss USA Crown

Kara McCullough raised eyebrows when she said health care is a ‘privilege’ during the Q&A.

Staff
Miss District of Columbia, Kara McCullough, won the Miss USA pageant Sunday night. The 25-year-old Italian-born scientist works at the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission.

McCullough sparked a debate during the Q&A portion of the pageant when asked whether health care is a right or a privilege.

Her response, via the Washington Post:

“I’m definitely going to say it’s a privilege. As a government employee, I am granted health-care. And I see firsthand that for one to have health-care, you need to have jobs. So therefore, we need to continue to cultivate this environment that we’re given the opportunities to have health-care as well as jobs to all the American citizens worldwide.”

Many voiced their disapproval of her response on Twitter:

This is the second consecutive year that a Miss District of Columbia won the competition. Last year’s winner, Deshauna Barber, an IT analysts for the U.S. Commerce Department, is launching a career as a motivational speaker, the newspaper reported.

 SOURCE: Washington Post

