You Won’t Believe Why This South Carolina Mom Was Arrested On Mother’s Day

While many people celebrated Mother’s Day with their loved ones on Sunday, Shontrell Murphy was headed to jail. According to WBRC, the 30-year-old was arrested for hitting her young son after he gave a Mother’s Day card to his grandmother but not to her. A Spartanburg Police Department report says Murphy is charged with cruelty to children for hitting her son on the head and slapping him multiple times.
Police officers responded to a disturbance call and found a woman with two children, a girl and a boy, and the boy was crying. The woman said she was the grandmother and that her daughter had slapped the crying child multiple times on the head. The boy’s sister told police that their mother was angry because her brother made a Mother’s Day card for their grandmother and not their mother. Officers discovered the torn Mother’s Day card at the scene.
After admitting to slapping the child, Murphy was arrested and charged with cruelty to children. However, she said she doesn’t believe she hit the child in a “hard or violent manner.” On Sunday, she released from the Spartanburg County Detention Center.
No official court date has been announced.
