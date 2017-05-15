Bill Cosby’s Daughters Speak Out About Their Father’s Rape Allegations

Bill Cosby ‘s family has managed to stay out of the spotlight throughout their father’s career. So it comes as no surprise that his wife and children chose to lay low amid the numerous rape allegations brought against the icon — until now.

On Monday, Cosby’s daughters, Ensa and Erinn, released statements on Power 105.1’s The Breakfast Club. Host Charlamagne tha God revealed that Cosby’s team reached out to the show because Erinn and Ensa are faithful listeners. They wanted to get their message out to fans, ahead of Cosby’s trial next month.

Ensa explained in her statement that her father is a loving parent, philanthropist and an activist who loves people too much for the allegations to be true. She said, “The accusations against my father have been one-sided from the beginning. When he tried to defend himself, he was sued in civil court. I’ve seen the accusations become more horrific and extreme with time and I’ve witnessed my father’s reputation and legendary works be dismissed without any proof. I strongly believe my father is innocent of the crimes that are alleged against him and I believe that racism has played a big role in all aspects of this scandal. How the charges came against him, how people believed them before they were ever scrutinized or tested, how people who questioned the claims were shut down and ignored.”

She added, “The media created the story and the outcome before any court will ever test the claims. How my father is being punished by a society that still believes that black men rape white women that passes off as ‘boys will be boys’ when white men are accused. How the politics of our country prove my disgust.”

Her sister, Erinn got emotional while reading her statement, saying, “My father’s legacy has been tarnished and his livelihood taken from him, yet during this now two-year media frenzy, my father and my family’s plight has become a money maker for many trying to capitalize at his expense.”

Bill Cosby clearly agrees with his daughters’ words of solace. He took to Twitter on Monday to thank his family for their continued support:

I love you Camille, Erika, Erinn, Ensa & Evin – keep fighting in Spirit Ennis — Bill Cosby (@BillCosby) May 15, 2017

Cosby’s trial will begin in Pennsylvania on June 5, 2017.

