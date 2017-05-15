‘Flash’ Star Keiynan Lonsdale Reveals That He’s Bisexual

Actoris living in his truth.

The Flash star took to Instagram over the weekend and came out as bisexual to his fans. He wrote, “I like to change my hair, I like to take risks with how I dress, I like girls, & I like guys (yes), I like growing, I like learning, I like who I am and I really like who I’m becoming.”

Lonsdale added in the lengthy post, “Not faking sh** anymore, not apologising for falling in love with people no matter their gender. I’ve become bored of being insecure, ashamed, scared… no one should feel like that about themselves, especially when there is so much good life to live. Ya know more & more I see so many young people being their best / truest selves, it’s f****** inspiring… so what have I been waiting for!? Who knows.”

Fans praised the Australian actor, who has always been quiet about his personal life, in his comment section for his courage and bravery.

Congrats to Keiynan for finding his truth and living in it!