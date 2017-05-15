FreeTrav: Travis Scott Arrested For Inciting A Riot In Arkansas

Travis Scott ‘s performance in Rogers, Arkansas over the weekend didn’t end well.

According to TMZ, the Houston, Texas rapper was arrested after several people were injured at his show on Saturday, including concertgoers, a cop, and a security guard. Police say Travis encouraged fans to rush the stage. He was booked for inciting a riot, endangering the welfare of a minor, and disorderly conduct. He was released without bail at 11:30 p.m., according to the site.

An unnamed source allegedly told TMZ Travis “saw available space in the general admission toward the front, so he invited seated guests in the back to come forward. We’re told he had no intention of putting anyone in danger.”

Despite his unexpected run-in with the law, Travis was able to enjoy his Mother’s Day weekend. He shouted out his mom on Instagram after the arrest, saying “U always watching my back and I love u for it.” See below:

U always watching my back and I love u for it A post shared by flame (@travisscott) on May 14, 2017 at 10:40am PDT

