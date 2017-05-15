Antonio Cromartie’s Wife Pregnant With His 14th Child

According to TMZ, NFL football playerand his wife are expecting a child, making this number 14th for Cromartie. Yes you heard it right, this will be Antonio Cromartie’s 14th child!

Terricka Cromartie, who confirmed the pregnancy on her Instagram page, will be giving birth to her 6th child by Cromartie. She just gave birth to twins back in May 2016 and now the family is ready to add more to the Cromartie family.

Congrats!!

