Democratic Hillary Clinton Campaigns In Final Stretch Of Election

Democratic Hillary Clinton Campaigns In Final Stretch Of Election

Photo by Democratic Hillary Clinton Campaigns In Final Stretch Of Election

Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

The 2017 BET Awards Nominees

DJ Gemini
Leave a comment

And the Nominees are in and the BET awards are back. As usual Beyonce leads the way, but Bruno Mars isn’t far behind. This will be year 17 for the award show. Live from LA it will air on June 25th. Here is the rundown.

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist

​Beyoncé
​Kehlani
Mary J. Blige
Rihanna
Solange

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist

Bruno Mars
Chris Brown
The Weeknd
Trey Songz
Usher

Best Group

2 Chainz & Lil Wayne
A Tribe Called Quest
Fat Joe & Remy Ma
Migos
Rae Sremmurd

Best Collaboration

​Beyoncé ft. Kendrick Lamar – “Freedom”
Chance the Rapper ft. 2 Chainz & Lil Wayne – “No Problem”
Chris Brown ft. Gucci Mane & Usher – “Party”
DJ Khaled ft. ​Beyoncé & Jay Z – “Shining”
​Migos ft. Lil Uzi Vert – “Bad and Boujee”
Rae Sremmurd ft. Gucci Mane – “Black Beatles”

Best Male Hip-Hop Artist

Big Sean
Chance the Rapper
Drake
Future
J. Cole
Kendrick Lamar

Best Female Hip-Hop Artist

Cardi B
Missy Elliott
Nicki Minaj
Remy Ma
Young M.A.

Video of the Year

​Beyoncé – “Sorry”
Big Sean – “Bounce Back”
Bruno Mars – “24K Magic”
Migos ft. Lil Uzi Vert – “Bad and Boujee”
Solange – “Cranes in the Sky” ​

Video Director of the Year

Benny Boom – Kehlani, “CRZY”
Bruno Mars & Jonathan Lia – Bruno Mars, “That’s What I Like”
Director X – Zayn Malik, “Like I Would”
Hype Williams – Tyga “Gucci Snakes ft. Desiigner”
Kahlil Joseph & ​Beyoncé Knowles-Carter – ​Beyoncé, “Sorry”​

Best New Artist

21 Savage
Cardi B
Chance the Rapper
Khalid
Young M.A.

Album of the Year

24K Magic – Bruno Mars
4 Your Eyez Only – J. Cole
A Seat at the Table – Solange
Coloring Book – Chance the Rapper
Lemonade – ​Beyoncé

 

INSTADAILY: How Beyonce, Kimye & More Celebs Spent Easter

17 photos Launch gallery

INSTADAILY: How Beyonce, Kimye & More Celebs Spent Easter

Continue reading The 2017 BET Awards Nominees

INSTADAILY: How Beyonce, Kimye & More Celebs Spent Easter

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos