The Michael Jackson Lifetime Biopic is Here

DJ Gemini
Check out the First Trailer for The Lifetime’s brand new biopic for the King of R&B Michael Jackson. The Movie is based on the Book by Michael Jackson’s bodygards Bill Whitfield and Javon Beard. Also be on the Lookout for Jackson’s pet monkey “Bubbles” biopic too. (I can’t make this stuff up people)

A year ago, it was announced that White actor Joseph Fiennes would be portraying Michael Jackson in a British TV program. <a href="http://www.cnn.com/2017/01/11/entertainment/joseph-fiennes-michael-jackson/"><strong>CNN</strong></a&gt; reports: <em>“Urban Myths” tells a series of stories, including a fabled one in which Jackson, Elizabeth Taylor (played by Stockard Channing) and Marlon Brando (played by Brian Cox) supposedly took a cross-country road trip after 9/11.</em> Here are some of the best Twitter responses to a first look at the white-washed portrayal of MJ.

 

