Continue reading The Michael Jackson Lifetime Biopic is Here

Black Twitter Is Not Here For Joseph Fiennes’ ‘Unsettling’ Portrayal Of Michael Jackson

A year ago, it was announced that White actor Joseph Fiennes would be portraying Michael Jackson in a British TV program. <a href="http://www.cnn.com/2017/01/11/entertainment/joseph-fiennes-michael-jackson/"><strong>CNN</strong></a> reports: <em>“Urban Myths” tells a series of stories, including a fabled one in which Jackson, Elizabeth Taylor (played by Stockard Channing) and Marlon Brando (played by Brian Cox) supposedly took a cross-country road trip after 9/11.</em> Here are some of the best Twitter responses to a first look at the white-washed portrayal of MJ.