Bill Cosby Says Racism Is To Blame For Accusations Against Him

Yesterday, Bill Cosby’s daughter Esna Cosby stated “I strongly believe my father is innocent of the crimes alleged against him and I believe that racism has played a big role in all aspects of this scandal.”

This morning Bill Cosby broke his silence during a Sirius XM interview. He echoed her statement when asked about racism playing a part in the accusations “Could be. I can’t say anything but there are certain things that I look at and I apply to the situation and…there are so many tentacles, so many different — nefarious is a great word.”

You can listen to the interview clip below

