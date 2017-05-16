Exclusive: The Rock Lists Reasons He’d Be A Dope President

Your browser does not support iframes.

Are you ready for President Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson? In an interview for Extra Butter, we asked him about the excitement he started when he told GQ he’s considering running for office. The actor and wrestler gave some very presidential answers.

“It’s extremely flattering that this real groundswell has happened since the GQ article came out,” he said. “I also think it’s very reflective of wanting better leadership today and better poise from their leaders today and not get dragged down into the noise cause it’s very noisy. By ten o’clock at night, I’m tired of the news and the news cycle and the noise that’s happening.”

Johnson lists reasons why he’d be a great POTUS, considering his history of taking care of people. “I think I put myself in a position over the years with people that I’m a guy that they can relate to,” he said. “Problem happens, I try and figure out a solution. I take care of my family. I go to work everyday. I work extremely hard.”

You can watch The Rock reveal more on the subject in the video above. Be sure to catch Baywatch when it hits theaters May 25.

Also On 93.9 WKYS: