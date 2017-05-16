Guess Which Rappers Amber Rose Doesn’t Want To Hear At A Party She’s Hosting

is trying to distance herself from her exes — she doesn’t even want them played at a club. The model, actress, and business entrepreneur recently requested that noorbe in rotation at Ora nightclub in Miami. She was hosting a party there and according to a source, “Rose was specific in asking for no Kanye, and definitely no Wiz songs.” The source continued, “She wanted the night to be about herself and she succeeded.”

Rose was involved with Kanye West from 2008 to 2010 and she married Wiz in 2013 with a divorce following in 2014.

Rose has been clear that she wants to make a name for herself separate from her exes. When GQ magazine referred to her as “Kanye’s infamous ex” and “Wiz Khalifa’s baby mama,” the star clapped back via Instagram. “Really @gq??? I’m so much more then Kanye’s Ex or Wiz’s baby’s mama,” she said. “Damn, why the f*ck did u guys reach out to me for this article and photoshoot? To dumb me down?”

You heard it from her. Ms. Rose has her own thing going and doesn’t need big rap names to get attention. So be prepared to switch that playlist up if you’re popping bottles with Muva!

