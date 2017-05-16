Here’s Why Mo’Nique Is Unapologetic About Her Recent Industry Against Tyler Perry And Oprah

Mo’Nique has never been one to back down from her truth and judging by her recent rant about the film industry , she doesn’t plan on starting now.

During a recent show at the Apollo, the Oscar winner blasted Oprah Winfrey, Lee Daniels and Tyler Perry. She joked that she wasn’t blackballed, she was “white-balled by some black d—ks who have no balls.” After receiving major backlash for her outspoken monologue, Mo’Nique and her husband, Sidney Hicks, made it clear that she will not be issuing apologies to the Black Hollywood trio.

The actress told TMZ that she believes Oprah and Tyler participated in Lee’s campaign to label her “difficult to work with” on sets, saying, “if you notice in comedy, one of the greats was Richard Pryor. And the reason why we love Richard Pryor is because of what? The truth. Everything I say comes from my heart. I’m unapologetic about it.”

She added that even though she was doing a comedy stand-up special, she was dead serious about the allegations. Her hubby Sidney chimed in, “Lee Daniels was a part of it, but Tyler Perry, Oprah Winfrey, if you remember, were a part of the production of [Precious]. They stood by and they allowed the statements of her difficulty.”

So, is Mo afraid about the blowback she may receive? Check out the star’s non-apology video here to find out.