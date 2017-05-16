News & Gossip
WATCH: Solange’s Webby Award Speech Is Exceptionally Lit-Worthy

The songstress threw it back to '95 in her acceptance speech.

Staff
Solange Knowles was honored as the Webby Artist of the Year on Monday in New York City, but it was her acceptance speech that made the 90’s kid in us super hype.

After a thoughtful introduction by notable artist Kara Walker, Solange took the stage to thank the crowd with one caveat: each honoree was restricted to say only five words.

 

“My five words are, ‘I got five on it,’” Solange sung into the micevoking the 1995 hit by West Coast rap duo, Luniz.

Established in 1996, the Webby’s honors creators making moves in the digital sphere. Solange was recognized for carving out a space for diverse artists and musicians with her site Saint Heron, and for the musicianship with her latest opus, “A Seat at the Table.”

“The Webby Awards is thrilled to recognize Solange as Artist of the Year in celebration of her remarkable use of the Internet as a force for promoting community and diversity, reads a statement from the Webby’s site. “Not only is Solange one of the greatest artists of our time, but she’s also a true artist of the online generation.”

