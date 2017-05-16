One ‘Basketball Wives LA’ Star Has The Internet In A Frenzy With Confessions Of An Affair With An NBA Star

Rumors are spreading like wildfire thanks to the confession of a Basketball Wives LA cast member that she had an ongoing affair with a happily married NBA player.

It all started when show stars Evelyn Lozada, Tami Roman, Shaunie O’Neal and the other wives took a girl’s trip on the last episode. Stylist Saniy’yah Samaa tagged along to give the newest cast member Cristen a makeover.

After coming for Cristen’s finances and telling her she “had not style,” Saniy’yah was then asked by Jackie Christie to stay on the trip and accompany the group to dinner. Things got real when Saniy’yah, who’s from Chester, Pennsylvania, told the ladies that she had an affair with “the top person in the NBA.” She doesn’t stop there. “Me and him were cool,” she said. “I would come to the games with him, sit court side, front row, I was like a nice little arm piece for him—but did he have someone? Yeah. He had kids with her. So I’m not gonna say that he wasn’t with her…He has 3 kids.”

Shaunie launched into investigative mode immediately, saying in a confessional, “I’m 99 percent sure I know exactly who this man is and knowing that, GIRL you were a home-wrecker.”

Saniy’yah hinted that her feelings towards the athlete were serious, however. “I just was like, ‘I love him,’” she said. It appears she was so much in love with him that she slept with him the day before his wedding:

Since the big revelation, fans have sounded off on who they think the cheating player is. Some people are saying “the top person in the NBA” and father of three could only be LeBron James. Others are naming Allen Iverson.

Sooooo um Sanniyah gurl …. who yo TOP Basketball man? Was it BRON 🤔 it better not have been BRON Chile #BBWLA — Stripper Hoe 👯‍♂️ (@MilfMuva) May 16, 2017

Top person in the NBA to me is Lebron😩😩😩😳😳#BBWLA — MAMA POPE BACK😍 (@MajorKing32) May 16, 2017

NBA Player that the stylist Sanniyah probably talking about is Iverson 🤷🏽‍♀️ I'm just saying. She made it obvious. #BasketballWives #BBWLA — Queen Asia 👸🏽🌷🌪 (@NataleeyahStarr) May 16, 2017

I did my googles on Saniyyah and the top basketball player she was kicking it with was allen iverson #bbwla pic.twitter.com/LzD7RVG0Ye — Kia (@Lovelakexo) May 16, 2017

So far, Saniy’yah is keeping the true tea to herself — but the Internet’s detectives should be able to reveal the truth before long.

