Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Watch: Treach Threatens To Use His Ninja Skills To Get Funk Flex Fired

Flex's comments about Pac still has the rapper pissed.

Staff
Leave a comment

The Conglomerate And Hot 97 Present 'Busta Rhymes And Friends: Hot For The Holiday' - Show

Source: Taylor Hill / Getty


Treach wasn’t kidding when he dropped a diss track over the weekend, threatening Funkmaster Flex after his controversial statements about Tupac.

On Monday, the Naughty By Nature rapper revealed that his loyalty to Pac surpasses everything, which is the reason he’s going so hard on Flex. He told TMZ, “[Flex and I will never be cool because] I gave him too many chances. When my brother is gone, and can’t defend himself, loyalty has no expiration date.”

Treach added, “When Tupac and Biggie died, I died with them. I’m just here haunting n****s with the truth.” The rapper also insisted that Flex won’t be able to book gigs anywhere in the country when he’s done with him. As if the diss track wasn’t enough, Treach showed off his Ninja moves as evidence of what would happen if Hot 97 doesn’t fire Flex.

Although the “Hip Hop Hooray” rapper looks like he’s had a couple of drinks, he’s definitely speaking sober thoughts. See what else Treach had to say in the video above.

Happy Birthday Tupac: The Late Rapper’s Greatest Musings

9 photos Launch gallery

Happy Birthday Tupac: The Late Rapper’s Greatest Musings

Continue reading Happy Birthday Tupac: The Late Rapper’s Greatest Musings

Happy Birthday Tupac: The Late Rapper’s Greatest Musings

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos