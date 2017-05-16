Watch: Treach Threatens To Use His Ninja Skills To Get Funk Flex Fired

On Monday, the Naughty By Nature rapper revealed that his loyalty to Pac surpasses everything, which is the reason he’s going so hard on Flex. He told TMZ, “[Flex and I will never be cool because] I gave him too many chances. When my brother is gone, and can’t defend himself, loyalty has no expiration date.”

Treach added, “When Tupac and Biggie died, I died with them. I’m just here haunting n****s with the truth.” The rapper also insisted that Flex won’t be able to book gigs anywhere in the country when he’s done with him. As if the diss track wasn’t enough, Treach showed off his Ninja moves as evidence of what would happen if Hot 97 doesn’t fire Flex.

Although the “Hip Hop Hooray” rapper looks like he’s had a couple of drinks, he’s definitely speaking sober thoughts. See what else Treach had to say in the video above.