EXCLUSIVE: Chanté Moore Sings A Powerful A Cappella Version Of ‘It’s Alright’ [VIDEO]

Chanté Moore’s angelic, eight octave range voice has always been able to set the atmosphere and get the crowd screaming as sweet melodies from her mouth!
Tuesday evening at Epic Ultra Lounge was no different as Moore sang one of her hit sings “It’s Alright,” a cappella, as WTLC listeners sing along!
Watch the full video of Moore’s a cappella performance above!
Chanté Moore Meet & Greet [PHOTOS]
