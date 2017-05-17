Videos
Home > Videos

EXCLUSIVE: Chanté Moore Sings A Powerful A Cappella Version Of ‘It’s Alright’ [VIDEO]

Staff
Leave a comment

Chanté Moore’s angelic, eight octave range voice has always been able to set the atmosphere and get the crowd screaming as sweet melodies from her mouth!

Tuesday evening at Epic Ultra Lounge was no different as Moore sang one of her hit sings “It’s Alright,” a cappella, as WTLC listeners sing along!

Watch the full video of Moore’s a cappella performance above!

Chanté Moore Meet & Greet [PHOTOS]

47 photos Launch gallery

Chanté Moore Meet & Greet [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Chanté Moore Meet & Greet [PHOTOS]

Chanté Moore Meet & Greet [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos