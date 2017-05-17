EXCLUSIVE: Chanté Moore Talks Finding Loving Again, Her New Album & More! [VIDEO]

It has been four years since R&B star Chanté Moore’s last album Moore Is More and Moore‘s is still as fresh and vibrant with her newest single, “Real One,” which will be on her new studio project, The Rising Of The Phoenix, which will be out Sept. 15th.

However, before the album comes out Moore is doing a little traveling and she stopped by WTLC to chat with Jerry Wade about her upcoming album, which will be her seventh studio project. Plus she talks about other opportunities and ventures she has coming up, along with her recent self published book, “Will I Marry Me?

Watch the full interview above!