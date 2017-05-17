Simone Biles Booted Off ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Despite Perfect Score

Simone Biles was still voted off of Dancing With The Stars on Monday night.

Despite being delivered a perfect score by judges,

According to the Los Angeles Times, after performing two new dances-—Faith” by Stevie Wonder, featuring Ariana Grande and a rumba to “Skyscraper” by Demi Lovato—it appeared that Biles wowed judges who awarded her the maximu of 40 points each for a total of a whopping 80 points for the night.

The five-time Olympic gold medalist beat out Fifth Harmony stunner Normani Kordei, NFL running back Rashad Jennings and two-time World Series champ David Ross. But sadly that wasn’t enough to help her reach the season finale.

Apparently the show’s fans may have turned on her given her quip last week. As we previously reported, in the show’s quarterfinals host Tom Bergeron asked Biles why she wasn’t smiling when the judges were handing down kind words.

Her response was priceless: “Smiling doesn’t win you gold medals.”

Last week Biles told Entertainment Tonight that she has struggled to connect with the judges throughout the season.

“I feel like everyone has their own opinion, clearly, and I feel it’s just how you take it,” she said. “I feel like I am trying, I am being honest, but if they don’t see that, I don’t know what more I can do.”

And while Biles was stoic taking in the judges criticisms during the show, she felt differently on the inside when it was happening.

“I had tears in my eyes,” she said. “I almost ran to the bathroom at one point, but I pulled it together.”

When reflecting on her time on the show Biles said the experience was “scary.”

“I think it’s just bringing out the emotional side because I’ve never had to do that before. If I was emotional, it was behind closed doors. But this is in front of all of America,” she recently told US Weekly about working with pro Sasha Farber. “It’s a bit scary.”

She also talked about the anxiety of performing in front of millions.

“Yeah, sometimes it is hard, but you try not to think of it,” Biles. “But sometimes you go back to what you’re used to and muscle memory and not showing [emotion]. That gets you.”

Here’s what we know: Champion or not, Simone you are always a winner in our hearts!

