[Watch] Danni’s Dish: Ladies, Hide Your Husbands!

The woman who stole the husband of Mary J. Blige has been trying to steal men for a while! How is Lebron James connected? Find out this and more in Danni’s Dish on The Fam In The Morning with Quicksilva and Danni Starr!
11 Photos Of Mary J. Blige Killing The Game Back In ’92
11 photos Launch gallery
1. Mary takes over the stage in her signature look.Source:Getty 1 of 11
2. The R&B goddess takes a stance at the 7th Annual New York Music Awards.Source:Getty 2 of 11
3. How sweet does she look at the KMEL Summer Jam in 1992?Source:Getty 3 of 11
4. Mary J. & Joe Public win big at the New York Music Awards in ’92.Source:Getty 4 of 11
5. Mary J. Blige is all smiles in a hoodie and curls.Source:Getty 5 of 11
6. Mary does her one, two-step while performing in ’92.Source:Getty 6 of 11
7. She had a flawless smile, even back then.Source:Getty 7 of 11
8. Mary J. wins big at the 7th Annual New York Music Awards.Source:Getty 8 of 11
9. Show ’em who’s queen.Source:Getty 9 of 11
10. Super Cat and Mary chill backstage at the New York Music Awards in ’92.Source:Getty 10 of 11
11. Let’s get ’em, queen!Source:Getty 11 of 11
