Danni's Dish: Dave Chappelle's Trump Regrets & The Return Of "Cardi B's Word Of The Day!

During his 2016 Saturday Night Live monologue, comedian Dave Chappelle hoped that Donald Trump would be a decent President but now he regrets those words. The Comedian speaks on on #45 and why he takes back what he said after his election.

Also, Cardi B is pissed that people are upset about her BET award nomination and lets it be know. However, in her rant we get another “Cardi B Word Of The Day” inside Danni’s Dish on The Fam In The Morning with Quicksilva and Danni Starr!

<a href="https://globalgrind.com/tag/cardi+b"><strong>Cardi B</strong></a> recently announced that <a href="https://globalgrind.com/4212021/guess-who-just-quit-love-hip-hop-new-york/">she would not be returning to <em>Love & Hip Hop: New York</em></a> after the current season. The larger than life star’s departure is bittersweet for fans who’ve seen her go from a ‘regular degular smegular’ girl from the Bronx, to one of 2016’s most sought-after personalities. In honor of the star moving on to bigger and better things, check out these photos of Cardi B’s glo’ up from BX beauty to reality royalty.      

