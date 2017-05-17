Danni’s Dish: Dave Chappelle’s Trump Regrets & The Return Of “Cardi B’s Word Of The Day!

Follow The Fam In The Morning: Follow @TheFamITM

During his 2016 Saturday Night Live monologue, comedian Dave Chappelle hoped that Donald Trump would be a decent President but now he regrets those words. The Comedian speaks on on #45 and why he takes back what he said after his election.

Also, Cardi B is pissed that people are upset about her BET award nomination and lets it be know. However, in her rant we get another “Cardi B Word Of The Day” inside Danni’s Dish on The Fam In The Morning with Quicksilva and Danni Starr!