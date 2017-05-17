Blac Youngsta Surrenders To Cops Over Young Dolph Shooting

Trio turns themselves in after shootings during CIAA https://t.co/YBMLVnT3s8 pic.twitter.com/G2p5wpAPPu — WSOCTV (@wsoctv) May 17, 2017

The rap industry has turned into a real life gangsta movie — and Blac Youngsta is playing himself.

The Memphis rapper, along with two other men, have turned themselves in to authorities investigating a Charlotte shootout that targeted fellow Memphis rapper Young Dolph. As you may recall, the shooting, which took place in late February of this year, led to as many as 100 shots being fired in Young Dolph’s direction while he was on his way to a concert.

A few weeks after the shooting, Dolph told TMZ that he believed he was being targeted by Blac Youngsta, who’s signed to Yo Gotti’s CMG label. He told reporters, “He doesn’t know me, I don’t know him. That whole situation is see-through, just like the windshield. You know who got a problem with Dolph over there… I could make somebody go to any neighborhood I want to, there’s some people you just don’t play with, there’s some people you just don’t try.”

Twenty-three-year-old Frederick Black and 20-year-old Antavius Gardner have also been charged. All three suspects have each been charged with six counts of discharging a weapon into occupied property and felony conspiracy.

The investigation is still ongoing.