Former President Barack Obama Remains Quiet On Donald Trump…Until Now

#BarackObama reveals what he really thinks of #DonaldTrump and #MichelleObama shares the couple's surprising next moves in this week's issue of PEOPLE. Tap the link in the bio to read more. A post shared by People Magazine (@people) on May 17, 2017 at 5:04am PDT

Now that Former Presidentand First Ladyare out of the White House, we have seen them living their best lives ever, from yacht trips with some of the biggest celebrities, to power lunches in New York City . However, the President and First Lady have remained fairly mum (an act of respect from President to President, but something that was not allotted to President Barack Obama ) regardingand hisPresidency.

People Magazine caught up with sources close to Barack Obama and revealed that the Former President really thinks about 45.

“He’s nothing but a bullsh*ter,” Obama told two close friends early last November, describing an election night phone call from the Orange One. In the call, Trump voiced his admiration and respect for Obama, though he’s spent so many years publicly doubting and damning our former world leader. The orange noodle with no brain also got mad that Barack Obama saw Star Wars…really.

#BarackObama is not holding back in the latest issue of PEOPLE. Tap the link in the bio for all the details. A post shared by People Magazine (@people) on May 17, 2017 at 6:01am PDT

Nevertheless, what does Barack Obama think about the current state of our union since handing over America to one of the most dangerous men? A source close to Barack Obama tells People, “He’s deeply concerned with what he’s seen. But he’s also optimistic and heartened that citizens aren’t just watching it happen but engaging with neighbors and elected representatives at town halls.”

Obama’s long time friend, political strategist, David Axelrod and current director of the University of Chicago’s Institute of Politics, explains Barack Obama’s silence on 45: “He’s very respectful of the appropriate role of a former president and that ex-presidents should not be looking over the shoulder of their successors and commenting on every decision.”

Well, we’re sure it’s not long till Donald Trump fires up his Twitter fingers and responds.

