Man Sues Woman For Texting During Their First Date [VIDEO]

According to FOX 5 , a Texas man wasn’t happy when his first date with a young woman went awry because she wouldn’t put her phone away. The man was so distraught at her texting during their date that he sued the young lady for $17.31 in small claims court. The suite claims that when the two went to see a 3-D showing of “” his date activated her phone at least 10-20 times in 15 minutes, and that these actions are in violation of the theater’s policy.

No word on the ruling yet, but if he wins does this open up the door for men to sue women for bad date experiences? By the way, they met online. Stay Woke.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Also On 93.9 WKYS: