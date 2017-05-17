Entertainment
Um, Ok: The First Trailer For Michael Jackson’s Lifetime Biopic Is Finally Here

Is the film industry going to leave Michael Jackson‘s legacy alone, or nah?

Just months after fans were outraged about Joseph Fiennes portraying the King of Pop in Urban Myths, Lifetime just added salt to the impersonation wound. On Wednesday, the network released the first trailer of their unofficial MJ biopic entitled Searching for Neverland, based on a 2014 book by the late singer’s former bodyguards Bill Whitfield and Javon Beard.

The film focuses on the final two years of Jackson’s life, with Michael being played by the self-proclaimed world’s greatest MJ impersonator, Navi. The trailer gives us a glimpse of Michael balancing his home life as a dad on the infamous Neverland Ranch, with his fame and celebrity.

However, the Internet is pretty underwhelmed by the new trailer:

This isn’t the first time the Internet dragged Lifetime for their biopics. Let’s not forget the Aaliyah movie mishap.

Michael Jackson: Searching for Neverland premieres May 29 on Lifetime. Check out the trailer above.

A year ago, it was announced that White actor Joseph Fiennes would be portraying Michael Jackson in a British TV program. <a href="http://www.cnn.com/2017/01/11/entertainment/joseph-fiennes-michael-jackson/"><strong>CNN</strong></a&gt; reports: <em>"Urban Myths" tells a series of stories, including a fabled one in which Jackson, Elizabeth Taylor (played by Stockard Channing) and Marlon Brando (played by Brian Cox) supposedly took a cross-country road trip after 9/11.</em> Here are some of the best Twitter responses to a first look at the white-washed portrayal of MJ.

