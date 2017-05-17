Um, Ok: The First Trailer For Michael Jackson’s Lifetime Biopic Is Finally Here

Is the film industry going to leave Michael Jackson ‘s legacy alone, or nah?

Just months after fans were outraged about Joseph Fiennes portraying the King of Pop in Urban Myths, Lifetime just added salt to the impersonation wound. On Wednesday, the network released the first trailer of their unofficial MJ biopic entitled Searching for Neverland, based on a 2014 book by the late singer’s former bodyguards Bill Whitfield and Javon Beard.

The film focuses on the final two years of Jackson’s life, with Michael being played by the self-proclaimed world’s greatest MJ impersonator, Navi. The trailer gives us a glimpse of Michael balancing his home life as a dad on the infamous Neverland Ranch, with his fame and celebrity.

However, the Internet is pretty underwhelmed by the new trailer:

Who asked for this Michael Jackson biopic? I just wanna talk. — K. (@korkorrr) May 17, 2017

@RapUp How many times we have to tell you that the only Michael Jackson biopic we need came out long time ago played by these Black guys? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/qd0cbbp8ls — Scott's World! (@Present_36) May 17, 2017

Y'all really gone let Michael Jackson life be a lifetime movie?? https://t.co/55QfpE9jX4 — Keylan (@Keezuswest) May 17, 2017

This isn’t the first time the Internet dragged Lifetime for their biopics. Let’s not forget the Aaliyah movie mishap.

Michael Jackson: Searching for Neverland Trailer #1 (2017) Biopic Movie HD pic.twitter.com/t0WDE47xgj — Michael Jackson CLUB (@mjjsource1) May 16, 2017

Michael Jackson: Searching for Neverland premieres May 29 on Lifetime. Check out the trailer above.