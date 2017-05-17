James Harden Accused Of Plotting An Attack Against Moses Malone Jr. Over A Facebook Post

NBA staris being hit with a lawsuit for allegedly not taking criticism too well.

On Monday, Moses Malone Jr. — son of NBA heavy hitter Moses Malone — amended a lawsuit he filed in September to include Harden as the person who orchestrated an attack on him last summer. On June 25, Malone was leaving the strip club V Live Houston when four armed men assaulted him and robbed him of his jewelry.

Four suspects were arrested, including Darian Blount, a security guard for the club, who allegedly wouldn’t let Malone re-enter the venue during his attack. They were all charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.

Malone is suing the club for Blount’s involvement and now Harden. He’s going after $1 million for past and future severe physical pain, as well as mental anguish, medical expenses, physical impairment and loss of personal property.

Why does Malone think Harden should be added to the lawsuit? He thinks the attack was in retaliation for a Facebook post by Malone just two days before. Malone called out the Houston Rockets player for charging $249 for his basketball camp, which Malone believed excluded inner-city kids. According to Malone’s attorney, George Farah, the Facebook post was referenced during the assault.

“All the stories that we’ve heard from all the witnesses were pretty consistent that James Harden was pretty upset about the Facebook post that was posted the night before the attack,” Farah told ESPN. “There were text messages between Moses and some of James Harden’s friends. … We have a good trail of evidence that leads to James Harden’s involvement to this.”

The lawsuit also claims Harden was at the club the night of the attack. It says that Harden “paid Blount approximately $20,000 to put a hit on” Malone.

If these allegations ring true, a simple clap back in the comments would have done the job for Harden. His lawyers have yet to give a comment, but we’ll keep you updated as we learn more info.

