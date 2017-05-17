Watch Travis Scott Break A Record Previously Held By Hov & ‘Ye

Travis Scott ‘s Birds in the Trap Sing McKnight single “goosebumps” has taken the rapper to new heights. Shoutout to K. Dot for the assist.

After being arrested for allegedly inciting a riot at his Arkansas show, Travis has gone on to make headlines yet again. But this time it isn’t because he was way too lit at a concert — La Flame broke a record previously held by The Throne.

The Houston, Texas native was in Oklahoma when he decided to take on Jay Z and Kanye West by performing the same song (“goosebumps”) 14 times in a row. Back in 2012, Hov and ‘Ye performed their collaborative hit “N*ggas in Paris” 12 times in a row at a Paris show. So, Travis beat the icons by two.

To top that off, he also dropped three new songs recently, “Green & Purple” feat. Playboi Carti, “A Man,” and “Butterfly Effect.” Check those out below. The kid can’t be stopped… or topped.