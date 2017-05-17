Watch Travis Scott Break A Record Previously Held By Hov & ‘Ye

Travis Scott‘s Birds in the Trap Sing McKnight single “goosebumps” has taken the rapper to new heights. Shoutout to K. Dot for the assist.
After being arrested for allegedly inciting a riot at his Arkansas show, Travis has gone on to make headlines yet again. But this time it isn’t because he was way too lit at a concert — La Flame broke a record previously held by The Throne.
The Houston, Texas native was in Oklahoma when he decided to take on Jay Z and Kanye West by performing the same song (“goosebumps”) 14 times in a row. Back in 2012, Hov and ‘Ye performed their collaborative hit “N*ggas in Paris” 12 times in a row at a Paris show. So, Travis beat the icons by two.
To top that off, he also dropped three new songs recently, “Green & Purple” feat. Playboi Carti, “A Man,” and “Butterfly Effect.” Check those out below. The kid can’t be stopped… or topped.
Pictures That Prove Rihanna & Travi$ Scott Would Make The Perfect Couple
10 photos Launch gallery
Pictures That Prove Rihanna & Travi$ Scott Would Make The Perfect Couple
1. New couple alert?Source:Splash 1 of 10
2. Finally!!!!! Got my hard copy of #RODEO.Source:Instagram 2 of 10
3. Travi$ shared this photo of Rihanna & captioned it, "Snake Goddess."Source:Instagram 3 of 10
4. And he's even gotten cool with Rih's BFF, Melissa, sharing this photo on her birthday.Source:Instagram 4 of 10
5. On Rihanna's birthday, he shared this photo along with a wish: "Happy bday slime."Source:Instagram 5 of 10
6. The couple that has fun together.6 of 10
7. Supporting bae in style.Source:Splash News 7 of 10
8. When he matches your fly.Source:Splash News 8 of 10
9. Caption this.Source:Instagram 9 of 10
10. Cuddled up.Source:Instagram 10 of 10
