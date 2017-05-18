Sheryl Underwood On Mo’Nique’s Recent Outburst: ‘I’m Concerned About My Friend Right Now’

Sheryl Underwood claims that she’s worried about Mo’Nique because of her recent eye-opening outburst at the Apollo Theater about Lee Daniels

, Oprah Winfrey, and Tyler Perry.

As we previously reported, the Oscar-winner recently went off on the trio for black balling her from Hollywood, and she capped it off by saying they could “suck [her] dick, if [she] had one.”

On a recent episode of CBS The Talk, Underwood told her co-hosts that she was concerned about her friend.

“Mo’Nique gave me one of my first jobs…I feel this is unfortunate because we love Lee Daniels and what he’s doing, we love Tyler Perry, we love Oprah Winfrey, and if there is a way for us to settle this…she’s an amazing actress and an amazing comic,” she said.

“So somehow we have to settle this together…and the hard part about this is other people make demands and they still get the work. I’m not saying I agree with what she did, I’m saying I’m concerned about my friend right now.”

Co-host Julie Chen cosigned with Underwood by agreeing that if Mo’Nique just apologized, perhaps things could be different for her.

“I just wonder if maybe a little bit of everything is true here… If she just said I’m sorry, I bet you doors would open up.”

Mo’Nique’s recent comments stem from her experiences working with Daniels on the 2009 film Precious and how her career stalled after winning an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress. She’s claimed she was black-balled after she forgot to thank Daniels in her acceptance speech. She has also pointed to rumors of her being “difficult” during the 2010 awards season and Daniels’ disdain for her as to why so many doors in Hollywood have been slammed in her face.

“I had no idea [I’d been blackballed] because I don’t think that Hollywood has turned its nose up to me,” she told Good Morning America in 2015.

“I think that those are feelings that Mr Daniels is having. He said, ‘You know Mo’nique – she didn’t thank the producers [at the Oscars]. She didn’t thank the studio, and that’s just not things that you do.’ Well, it had nothing to do with the producers, nor the studio. Mr Daniels had a problem that I didn’t say his name the night of the Oscar awards.”

Apparently she is still living in those feelings and recently told TMZ that she isn’t apologizing for what she said at the famed Harlem theater this past Mother’s Day.

“Everything I say comes from my heart. I’m unapologetic about it,” Mo’Nique said.

RELATED NEWS:

Woah! Mo’Nique Defends Her Comments About Lee Daniels, Tyler Perry, And Oprah

Former President Barack Obama Remains Quiet On Donald Trump…Until Now

Tiny Reveals Why It Was So Hard To Serve T.I. With Divorce Papers

Also On 93.9 WKYS: