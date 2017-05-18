Amber Rose Slams Tyga — And (Kind Of) Takes It Back

Amber Rose is acting up on Twitter. The author and model randomly took a jab at Tyga. See below:
https://twitter.com/DaRealAmberRose/status/865040864447352832
Many fans agreed with her:
Ms. Rose tried her luck again by randomly calling herself “Becky With the Short Hair” in reference to Beyoncé‘s song “Sorry.”
https://twitter.com/DaRealAmberRose/status/865042965302886400
Later, Rose posted an Instagram vid with Charlamagne tha God and tweeted that her account was hacked. However, Charlamagne said, “Tyga’s music is trash” and Rose has yet to take down her burning tweets. Could Muva be on the start of a trolling tour?
While folks showed support for her Tyga drag, she might be playing too close to fire by dropping Beyoncé’s name. The “Formation” singer has already solidified “Becky” (with any type of hair) as a no-good cheating woman. Associate yourself with Becky and the Beyhive will get you. See below:
This could get ugly.