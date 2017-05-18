Amber Rose Slams Tyga — And (Kind Of) Takes It Back

is acting up on Twitter. The author and model randomly took a jab atSee below:

Many fans agreed with her:

@yoootae @CornelivsW @DaRealAmberRose @Tyga @BLACCHYNA Exactly! No shade, but I legitimately haven't heard any music from him in a long time. And I'm okay with that 🙃 — Outta Pocket ® (@__MChristina) May 18, 2017

Ms. Rose tried her luck again by randomly calling herself “Becky With the Short Hair” in reference to Beyoncé‘s song “Sorry.”

Later, Rose posted an Instagram vid with Charlamagne tha God and tweeted that her account was hacked. However, Charlamagne said, “Tyga’s music is trash” and Rose has yet to take down her burning tweets. Could Muva be on the start of a trolling tour?

While folks showed support for her Tyga drag, she might be playing too close to fire by dropping Beyoncé’s name. The “Formation” singer has already solidified “Becky” (with any type of hair) as a no-good cheating woman. Associate yourself with Becky and the Beyhive will get you. See below:

When Solange find Amber Rose pic.twitter.com/RphV6LJyd9 — RealTrapQueenofAC (@MadamMoney058) May 18, 2017

@DaRealAmberRose hive is on maternity leave….attention is one thing u aint gettin from us baldie pic.twitter.com/AMttkeXBWe — Gisellé (@Bey_angu) May 18, 2017

@DaRealAmberRose This is about to be you in the next 15 mins because the hive are gonna get you. pic.twitter.com/OG78z3HFnS — manuel. (@MANUELCAV) May 18, 2017

This could get ugly.

