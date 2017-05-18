Congrats! Antonio Cromartie’s Wife Terricka Pregnant With His Fourteenth Child

Antonio Cromartie already has enough kids for an entire football team, but congrats are in order as he’s welcoming one more!

The NFL player (currently a free agent) and his wife Terricka made the big announcement on Instagram a few days ago. Terricka, who gave birth to Cromartie’s twins a year ago, just celebrated their first birthday when she wrote alongside a cute photo of her baby bump: “In the up an coming CROMARTIE DRAFT of 2017, with the 6th OverAll Pick. Will the Cromartie’s Draft a Boy or a Girl. J6 coming soon.”

With this latest bundle of joy, the Cromarties are officially on their sixth child together, but this is Antonio’s fourteenth, according to TMZ. The site also reports his wife is currently 25 weeks pregnant.

Reportedly, Antonio got a vasectomy prior to his wife’s last two pregnancies. Clearly, that didn’t work out for them… in a great way. See Terricka’s big announcement and more of her baby bump below.