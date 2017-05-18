The Cast Of ‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’ Is Giving Back In A Major Way

Despite all the crazy drama that goes on with them every week, the cast of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta managed to get it together long enough to bless some kids.
TMZ reports that Karlie Redd, Rasheeda, Mimi Faust, and Sierra Gates surprised students at Columbia High School in Atlanta with ten scholarships. Sources say Karlie was the brains behind the operation to donate the money to less fortunate seniors. Each student was reportedly awarded $295 to help pay for caps, gowns and student dues. Talk about picking up a tab!
Karlie was smart enough to only invite cast members that she gets along with — otherwise, the selfless moment would’ve turned into the L&HH brawl. All jokes aside, check out the video above!
Stevie J's Funny Faces On "Love & Hip Hop: ATL" (PHOTOS)
8 photos Launch gallery
Stevie J's Funny Faces On "Love & Hip Hop: ATL" (PHOTOS)
1. 1. Stevie J looks at Joseline like she is crazy when she informs him of her unexpected pregnancy!1 of 8
2. 2. Stevie J uses this funny smirk to make one of his ladies laugh, as well as get himself out of trouble during the show.2 of 8
3. 3. Stevie J usually makes this funny face during conversation with both Mimi and Joseline, especially when being accused of insensitivity or infidelity.3 of 8
4. 4. While singing his way back into Mimi's heart, Stevie J makes an unusual face that scares viewers a little bit!4 of 8
5. 5. Stevie J attempts not to laugh as he tries to explain himself to Mimi during the taping of 'Love & Hip Hop: ATL.'5 of 8
6. 6. This is Stevie J's expression when friend Benzino tries to talk him into monogamy ... Stevie just can't fathom it!6 of 8
7. 7. Stevie J makes his funniest face of all and though it is hilarious, ironically it usually hints that Stevie means business!7 of 8
8. 8. Stevie J stares blankly at Mimi Faust even though he is beyond dead wrong!8 of 8
comments – Add Yours