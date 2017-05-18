The Cast Of ‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’ Is Giving Back In A Major Way

Despite all the crazy drama that goes on with them every week, the cast of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta managed to get it together long enough to bless some kids.

TMZ reports that Karlie Redd, Rasheeda, Mimi Faust, and Sierra Gates surprised students at Columbia High School in Atlanta with ten scholarships. Sources say Karlie was the brains behind the operation to donate the money to less fortunate seniors. Each student was reportedly awarded $295 to help pay for caps, gowns and student dues. Talk about picking up a tab!



Karlie was smart enough to only invite cast members that she gets along with — otherwise, the selfless moment would’ve turned into the L&HH brawl. All jokes aside, check out the video above!