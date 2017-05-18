Entertainment
Amber Rose Is The Latest Victim Of A Home Invasion

Staff
The number of home invasions happening in Los Angeles has skyrocketed over the last couple of years — celebs are also victims.

Amber Rose is the latest star to have her home burglarized. However, unlike many celebs whose homes were invaded, the model was home at the time, in her bed sleeping. TMZ reports that the guy entered her San Fernando Valley home on Wednesday morning by breaking a kitchen window and going through the pantry.

Sources say that Amber, her mom, son, assistant and bodyguards were all sleeping in the house at the time of the break in. Amber’s assistant reportedly got up to make food while the invader was somewhere in the house. Amber saw the broken window that afternoon and after checking her surveillance footage, she saw the perp break into her home.

Muva even has footage of him leaving on her surveillance footage, which should help police in their current investigation of the break in. Luckily for Amb, nothing was stolen — unlike A$AP Rocky and Drake who both had their home burglarized recently.

