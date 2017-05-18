Newly Reunited Xscape To Perform At 2017 Essence Fest

Danielle Jennings

In the world of music, everyone loves a reunion and with the overwhelming love that R&B music from the 90’s has received, it’s fitting that some of the most popular acts from the era are getting back together. The latest group to reunite is Atlanta’s own Xscape and they just revealed a major announcement regarding their first comeback performance.

For the first time in over a decade, #Xscape will be doing a full performance at this year's #EssenceFest https://t.co/zUsigScQ9z pic.twitter.com/RScrNHiOqg — theGrio.com (@theGrio) May 17, 2017

Fresh off the explosive and drama-filled Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion where she discovered former friend Phaedra Parks was behind the season’s biggest lie involving her, Kandi Burruss is putting it all behind her and getting the band back together…Xscape, that is. As reported by The Grio, R&B girl group Xscape is continuing their reunion that began earlier this year and have been added to the performance line-up of the 2017 Essence Music Festival.

This will be the first performance from Xscape with all four original members in 15 years, since they officially disbanded in the early 2000’s. The group, featuring members LaTocha Scott, Tamika Scott, Burruss and Tameka “Tiny” Cottle, released a statement about their Essence Fest performance.

Via Xscape:

“We couldn’t think of a better way to celebrate the return of XSCAPE than in New Orleans with our fans at the world famous, Essence Festival,” the group said in a statement. “Essence Fest is so much more than a music festival, it’s a celebration of culture, music and entertainment. We are excited and honored to be included in an incredible lineup of artists and performers, including the living legend, Diana Ross!”

In addition to the Essence Fest, rumors have been swirling that a new album from the group could also be on the way and perhaps even accompanied by a tour. The 2017 Essence Fest is headlined this year by Mary J. Blige and takes place this July.

