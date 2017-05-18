Boosie Badazz Is Allegedly Keeping His Daughter Away From Her Mother

is getting into dangerous territory with the mother of his 9-year-old daughter. According to theJasmineBRAND.com , Rachael Wagner claims Boosie won’t hand over their kid and now she’s filing an emergency motion demanding he return the child.

Boosie Badazz, who’s real name is Torrence Hatch, was hit with legal papers saying he’s holding their daughter in Alpharetta, Georgia, where he allegedly lives. Boosie is not the legal father of the kid, who’s named Toriana Hatch, due to the couple never making things official in court.

Wagner is demanding the court make Boosie appear in court with their daughter and explain himself to the judge. Wagner has been in court with Boosie before — she was called as a witness by prosecutors in his 2012 murder trial. Back then, she was described as the mother to Boosie’s five-year-old daughter.

Boosie Badazz has yet to make a statement regarding Wagner’s demands.

