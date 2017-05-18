Watch: Lil Uzi Vert Responds To Being Roasted On The Internet Over His Shirt

Lil Uzi Vert is no stranger to being dragged on the Internet, but his latest viral not only made him the butt of social media jokes — it also made people see the rapper in a new, high fashion light.
The Philly rapper has been the hot topic of conversation ever since a photo of him rocking an off the shoulder shirt made its rounds on the Internet. On Tuesday, Uzi was spotted driving away from a crowd when a female fan told him that she liked the shirt. He responded by letting her know the shirt’s price tag, saying, “I paid $2400 for that shirt.”
Rapper Machine Gun Kelly was also spotted rocking the the red and navy shirt, which was designed by French-based clothing brand Faith Connexion as part of their spring/summer 2017 women’s collection. Retailers like Barney’s New York are the only ones currently carrying the tee.
Unfortunately Uzi, most high fashion pieces don’t look great on everyone, regardless of the price.
