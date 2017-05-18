Lil Wayne Ups His Threats Against Martin Shkreli Leaking ‘Tha Carter V’

The pharmaceutical executiveis trying his luck with Weezy and it’s about to cost him. Shkreli has been leaking unreleasedtracks online and now the rapper is threatening to sue.

This all started last Christmas when Shkreli revealed he had a copy of Wayne’s coveted Tha Carter V. In a video he posted, Shkreli played some music supposedly from the record. When news hit Lil Wayne, the rapper stayed calm since Shkreli said he wouldn’t release the music. He kept this promise for five months.

In early May of this year, Shkreli leaked two more Lil Wayne tracks allegedly from Tha Carter V and this time, one of them featured none other than Kendrick Lamar. Lil Wayne and his lawyers have now upped the stakes, sending the arrogant exec a cease and desist letter. Universal Music sent one as well. According to TMZ, Lil Wayne is demanding Shkreli give up his copy of Tha Carter V and if he releases anymore music, Wayne will drag him to court with a lawsuit.

Sources close to Wayne say they believe Shkreli is releasing music just for attention. He’ll get all the attention he wants if Universal and Weezy come for him. Hopefully, he’ll take heed and give up the goods.

