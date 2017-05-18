Joe Budden Claims L.A. Reid Is A Sexual Predator

L.A. Reid has had a pretty tough week after news broke that he’d be resigning from his position at Epic records.

Shortly after that, reports surfaced that the legendary music exec was being accused of sexual assault by one of his former employees. Joe Budden didn’t hold his tongue while discussing the allegations against Reid on Complex’s Everyday Struggle. The podcast host said, “I’m just gonna say it. L.A. Reid is a sexual predator. And now that I have this seat and these allegations are out, let’s just let the cat out the bag.”

Budden and Reid go back to the rapper’s “Pump It Up” days, when Reid was an exec at Def Jam. Joe added, “There were multiple assistants at Def Jam that said that L.A. Reid liked to call 18-year-olds in his office soliciting sexual favors. I don’t know if that got out to the public and how he got another job, this news about the assistants, I don’t think this was a secret in the music industry. This speaks to the issue of powerful men and how they’re able to come and go as they please. These companies want to rid themselves of the liability. I’m sure there’s a Bill Cosby list somewhere.”

With Reid’s history of turning R&B singers into superstars while doing nothing for rap artists, Budden concluded his rant, saying, “Hip-hop is a better place today without L.A. Reid, good f**king riddance.”

