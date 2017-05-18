Judge Approves Kandi Burruss’ Defamation Lawsuit Against Former Employee

hasn’t taken too kindly to her former employee filing a lawsuit against her. In an episode,said he was unhappy with his pay and Burruss hasn’t paid him for overtime work. He also claimed Burruss stole his ideas for a restaurant and a play. He filed a lawsuit against her for the pay and overtime wages due. He’s also seeking liquidated damages equal to the amount owed in back pay and benefits.

Burruss’ response to Winston’s actions? A defamation lawsuit.

A judge has just approved her case according to theJasmineBRAND.com. Her suit argues that Winston breached a non-disclosure agreement when he made his statements about her on RHOA.

Burruss says she didn’t know Winston was unhappy with his pay until August 2016, when the show was filming. She also defended herself, saying Winston was paid for all his time and she maintained that he was an independent contractor. In Burruss’ defamation lawsuit, she argues that Winston’s allegations have messed up her reputation and have subjected her to ridicule and hatred. The judge agreed with her beliefs via the evidence he reviewed and now Burruss is seeking damages from Winston.

This sounds like war. We’ll keep you updated as more details emerge.

