Beyoncé Claps Back At ‘Drunk In Love’ Lawsuit

Beyoncé usually stays away from the legal drama, but after being hit with a lawsuit over her “Drunk in Love” video, she has time today.

The Jasmine Brand reports that Bey was hit with a lawsuit due to Jay Z wearing a Roc-A-Fella chain in the video, and she’s demanding the case be tossed out of court. Earlier this week, the singer’s legal team headed to court and filed a motion to dismiss Dwayne Walker’s entire lawsuit calling the claims “baseless”.

The legal docs say, “She is joined briefly by Mr. Carter at the end of the music video, who is wearing chains around his neck—one of which may contain a large metallic rendering of the trademark for his record label, Roc-A-Fella Records (the film is grainy and the pendant is only briefly visible). It is the four-second appearance of this chain that is the basis for this lawsuit.”

As you may recall, Dwayne Walker, the man who created the legendary Roc-A-Fella logo, sued Beyoncé, accusing her of copyright infringement, for featuring her husband’s ex-record label logo in the music video. Bey also pointed out in court docs that Walker has tried to make this claim before, with a New York court already rejecting his lawsuit against Jay only months before filing this suit.

We’ll keep you posted on the judge’s decision.