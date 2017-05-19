Here’s Why The Internet Is Slamming TLC’s Latest Performance

Ever since TLC announced they were working on a new album, fans have been super excited. Chilli‘s comments last week about all lives mattering may have discouraged some folks, but their latest performance added fuel to the fire. T-Boz and Chilli made their UK comeback on London’s Tonight at the Paladium and the Internet drag session ensued immediately.
Fans complained that the ladies appeared to be lip-synching throughout the entire live performance.
Check out the controversial performance below.
12 Pictures Of TLC Looking Crazy, Sexy, Cool (PHOTOS)
12 photos Launch gallery
12 Pictures Of TLC Looking Crazy, Sexy, Cool (PHOTOS)
1. TLC at the 1995 Billboard Music Awards.Source:WENN 1 of 12
2. TLC at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles.Source:GETTY 2 of 12
3. TLC rehearsing for the MTV 20th Anniversary party, "MTV20: Live and Almost Legal" at Hammerstein Ballroom in NYC.Source:GETTY 3 of 12
4. TLC at the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards in Brooklyn.Source:GETTY 4 of 12
5. TLC at the iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.Source:GETTY 5 of 12
6. TLC attend the iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.Source:GETTY 6 of 12
7. TLC stop by Music Choice's "You & A" in NYC.Source:GETTY 7 of 12
8. Chilli at the "Crazy, Sexy, Cool" Premiere Event in NYC.Source:GETTY 8 of 12
9. T-Boz at the "Crazy, Sexy, Cool" Premiere Event in NYC.Source:GETTY 9 of 12
10. Left Eye performing at the 1999 MTV Music Video Awards in NYC.Source:GETTY 10 of 12
11. Left-Eye at the 14th Annual Soul Train Music Awards.Source:GETTY 11 of 12
12. Left Eye at the 2000 Essence Awards in NYC.Source:GETTY 12 of 12
