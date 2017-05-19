Here’s Why The Internet Is Slamming TLC’s Latest Performance

Ever since TLC announced they were working on a new album, fans have been super excited. Chilli ‘s comments last week about all lives mattering may have discouraged some folks, but their latest performance added fuel to the fire. T-Boz and Chilli made their UK comeback on London’s Tonight at the Paladium and the Internet drag session ensued immediately.

Fans complained that the ladies appeared to be lip-synching throughout the entire live performance.

#londonpalladium if you're gonna book an act, make sure they're at least GOOD at miming 🙈 #TLC @BradleyWalsh — Tom Bishop (@TomUltrasounds) May 17, 2017

Check out the controversial performance below.