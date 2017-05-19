Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Here’s Why The Internet Is Slamming TLC’s Latest Performance

Crazy, sexy, lip-sync?

Staff
Leave a comment

2013 American Music Awards - Arrivals

Source: C Flanigan / Getty


Ever since TLC announced they were working on a new album, fans have been super excited. Chilli‘s comments last week about all lives mattering may have discouraged some folks, but their latest performance added fuel to the fire. T-Boz and Chilli made their UK comeback on London’s Tonight at the Paladium and the Internet drag session ensued immediately.

Fans complained that the ladies appeared to be lip-synching throughout the entire live performance.

Check out the controversial performance below.

12 Pictures Of TLC Looking Crazy, Sexy, Cool (PHOTOS)

12 photos Launch gallery

12 Pictures Of TLC Looking Crazy, Sexy, Cool (PHOTOS)

Continue reading 12 Pictures Of TLC Looking Crazy, Sexy, Cool (PHOTOS)

12 Pictures Of TLC Looking Crazy, Sexy, Cool (PHOTOS)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos