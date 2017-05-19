You Won’t Believe Why Steve Harvey’s Ex-Wife Is Suing Him For $60 Million

However, this time around, his name is being dragged by his ex-wife, Mary Shackelford. Mary has filed a $60 million lawsuit against her famous ex, claiming that he damaged her soul. Although the couple divorced over 12 years ago, the comedian’s former wife says she’s still feeling a slew of ill-effects from their battle, claiming that she’s been suicidal and self-medicates to cope with their nasty breakup.

TMZ reports that Mary’s main point in filing the suit is that she’s emotionally and physically destroyed after losing her son, her businesses, and the joy of Mother’s Days. She wrote in the court docs, “All was loss Mary L. Harvey was dead.” Mary is suing Steve for child endangerment, torture, conspiracy against rights, kidnapping, murder, breach of contract and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

But the weird part about the suit is that it wasn’t filed by a lawyer, but rather a woman who claims to be Mary’s “civil rights activist.” However, Steve refuses to take that charge. His attorney Brandon Williams released a statement, saying, “Mr. Harvey vehemently denies any allegations set forth in the lawsuit. The Complaint is meritless, frivolous and the allegations are completely false. We will vigorously defend/counterclaim against the Complaint.”

Steve and Mary, who were married from 1996 to 2005, have a long history of public drama. Earlier this year, she claimed that the Family Feud host should ” be arrested for falsi­fying documents, perjury, contempt of court, embezzlement, extortion and collusion.” Steve is denying the claims and is planning to countersue Mary.